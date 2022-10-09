I have grown up on film sets: Ajay Devgn

From being an actor, director to producer, Ajay Devgn is known for donning multiple hats. In 2008, he directed and produced 'U Me Aur Hum', he also produced and acted in 'Raju Chacha' and in 2022 he directed 'Runway 34', which is inspired from an incident of a flight from Doha to Kochi in 2015.

Ajay shared that having grown up on film sets (his father Veeru was a renowned action director) has armed him up with various skills of filmmaking.

"I have grown up on film sets - from assisting to handling the camera and from editing to taking up small tasks on the sets. These experiences have contributed to the kind of artiste I have transformed into today. As an actor, I've always liked the challenges."

'Runway 34' is a riveting story of aviation clubbed with courtroom drama. Along with Ajay, it features Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan.

Ajay further shared what he liked about the film, "Exploring something new interests me a lot. This genre - aviation drama - is fairly new in the country and it's a genre that I really enjoy. The script has a lot of drama, thrill, emotion and suspense. For audiences to experience the situations with us, everything had to feel real - the aircraft, the cast and the environment."

"I think reality will grip the audience the minute they set eyes on their screens," he added.