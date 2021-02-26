I have far better things happening in my life: Sooraj

Sooraj Pancholi opened up on being scrutinised time and again by the media and the audience for the death of late actor Jiah Khan.

"I am over that now. I laugh at those making a desperate effort to keep that controversy alive. I have far better things happening in my life," he said.

Talking about his excitement for his new release 'Time to Dance', he said, "It is my first full-fledged dance film. I and my co-star Isabelle Kaif and I had so much fun dancing. It was all done in the Latin style. So all the dancing is collaborative. I must say Isabelle is a fabulous dancer. As for me, I think I dance well too. I have always been good at hip-hop. The Latin dancing was new to me."

"We completed it before COVID-19 lockdown. It is coming out only now. But the best part is that it is being released in both theatres and some days later on 'Netflix'. We all know people are not going to theatres. So I'm very excited about millions of viewers seeing 'Time to Dance on 'Netflix'," he added.

Never getting praised by film critics for his past films, Sooraj replied, "That is because it was not promoted well at all. Giving my hundred percent to a film is all I can do. What happens to it after it is complete is not in my hands."

On the work front, Sooraj will start shooting for his next film, in which he will 'play a real-life Haryanvi boxer Hawa Singh'.