Soni Razdan, known for her films such as 'Raazi', 'Saathi' and 'Khamosh', said that her role in 'Call My Agent: Bollywood' gave her a chance to be in the shoes of talent agents.

Razdan, who is making her series debut with the Indian adaptation of the popular French series, said the role caught her interest for its uniqueness.

"I have done many roles but nothing like this. Being in this industry, you see talent agents every day and the respect I have for them has always been boundless. Playing this role meant that I was on the other side of things and it is not an easy job. I owe a lot to my management team for where I am in life today and I know my peers in the industry feel the same way too," said the veteran actor.

In the upcoming 'Netflix' series, Razdan plays the role of Treasa, a seasoned talent agent, better known as the star-maker of her agency, 'Art'. She is the senior-most agent at 'Art' and her power is effortless. Along with her trusted friend Pankaj by her side, she sets out on a journey to save her agency from closure.

She stars in the series alongside Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra and Rajat Kapoor.

'Call My Agent: Bollywood' is set to release on October 29 on 'Netflix'.