Actor Amyra Dastur called herself 'rather fortunate' for bagging quite a lot of work despite the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

"I'm grateful that during the pandemic. I have got some great work and brands and for me, the ball was always rolling. Thankfully even despite the situation, none of my projects got stalled. I have friends whose films got shelved but mine continued and I'm just thankful for that," shared Dastur.

On the work front this year, the 27-year-old has south films, a Hindi film and two big web series making its way to the audience – 'Tandav' and 'Dongri' to Dubai.

"Is it not just great that I have projects coming out finally? I have been struggling for so long and this is the busiest point in my career. I feel 2021 is going to be my year. It is amazing to even say that. I do not care that I only get to sleep for five or six hours a day. I'm just happy that I'm busy," she shared.

Amyra added, "People want to work with me. For the first time in my career, I have been turning down roles and parts because I do not have dates. I'm sorry for the roles that I have turned down, but it is amazing."

"I started very young and I also made the right contacts when it comes to casting directors and agencies. People have started approaching me directly. It is insane how everything is coming to me and not via someone. That has made a lot of difference to my career as well. I think a lot of things kind of got lost in translation and was not communicated," admitted the 'Made in China' star Dastur.

She concluded, "Handling things on my own and really speaking to directors and producers has made a lot of difference. People prefer a one on one kind of relationship with an actor. That is what has changed and also my mindset also has changed."