Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating each other for a long time. In a throwback interview in 2019, Alia opened up about her relationship with Ranbir and revealed how the actor has been a great friend to her.

Back in 2019, in an interview with 'Filmfare', Alia shared that when she first met Ranbir, she knew he was the one. The 'Raazi' star was all praises for Ranbir and mentioned that he is one of the simplest human beings.

In the same interview, Alia was asked about having developed an air of detachment just like her beau Ranbir, the 'Raazi' star countered and mentioned that the 'Sanju' star is not responsible for it and that she has always been this way.

Talking about being detached like Ranbir, Alia said, "I have always been like that. It has nothing to do with Ranbir. People keep saying Ranbir and I are so similar. I don't think he is detached. We don't have or rather I don't have the ability to pretend. So, if I'm interested, I'm interested. Also by default, my face wears a perpetual frown. I could be feeling ecstatic. But you wouldn't know that because I've got this frown on my face. So, it's not because of Ranbir."

Back then, Alia also claimed that she is hardly in the moment as too many things are on her mind and hence, she mentioned that she is constantly in some other place in her head. She said, "I have always been this way. Of late, there is just so much going on in my mind, it is not a good thing. I'm not present in the moment. I'm constantly flying somewhere else. Ranbir is not like that. He is quite the opposite."



