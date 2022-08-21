I have 150 live shows lined up this year: Bhuvan Vikram Singh

Gwalior boy Bhuvan Vikram Singh came to Delhi with high aspirations and proved within no time that he was here to stay. In a short span of five years, Bhuvan worked as an emcee and hosted 1500+ shows across the globe. He reached the finals of 'MTV Date to Remember' and also became the lead member of Showstopper—a DJ-based Indian band. Despite donning so many hats at a time, the young artiste seems to be looking for more, and when asked the same, he says, "I want to change the landscape of live stage shows in India." Elaborating on what is keeping him busy these days, he adds, "I have been working to fill up my calendar as I enjoy hustling throughout the year. Currently, I have 150 shows lined up (for 150 days of the year) and I plan to cover the digital space during the remainder of the 100 days. Social media is one place where my presence has to be made and I want it to be grand. For the past few days, I have been vacationing in Shillong. The whole point of this break was to get more clarity about my venture into the digital space and prepare to work harder on my brand modification."

Bhuvan, who is an entertainer at heart, became a household name after an MTV reality show. Still, reality shows aren't on his to-do list at the moment. "Reality shows are a stint and I am more of an artiste. If something comes my way and suits my calendar, I don't mind doing it, but that's not my whole focus. Even if I plan to do a reality show in near future, I'll try to focus my energy on stage. It is an area that should be curated nicely and not many people are doing it. I am here to bring that change," he concludes.