'I had to put on 15 kgs in 2 months for 'Mimi'

Kriti Sanon had recently shared her transformation journey for her upcoming film 'Mimi' where she had to put on weight for her role of a surrogate mother.



The Bollywood actor now reveals how she could not shoot for any other project for some months due to this.

Talking about setting aside a chunk of some months for the shoot of 'Mimi', Kriti shares, "I had to put on 15 kgs in two months for 'Mimi', which I could start losing only once I had completed the film."

"It made more sense to not take up any other project during the shoot. Even after a few months, I needed to lose the weight before starting any other project. I did let go of a lot of award show performances too in that period because dancing makes me lose weight very fast," she adds.

The ruling lady of Bollywood will be carrying this content-driven film on her shoulders as she is all set to deliver probably one of her best performances so far playing a different and mature role of a mother for the first time.

Apart from 'Mimi', Kriti Sanon has an envious lineup with films like the

Pan-India film 'Adipurush', in which she will play Sita; 'Bachchan Pandey'; 'Bhediya'; 'Ganapath' and 'Hum Do Hamaare Do' along with other unannounced projects.