In an exclusive interview, dancer-actor Nora Fatehi revealed the pain behind her struggles that she had to go through in Bollywood along with the bullying and the rejection she faced. She shared that she was too excited to make it in the entertainment industry.

"I thought it was going to be like a high-level lifestyle because I'm going to Bollywood," she said.

She added, "It was nothing like that. I had the biggest shock of my life, the biggest slap in the face."

She also talked about meeting vicious people, who stole her passport, after which she was deported. She had to go back to Canada and people laughed at her and asked why she went to India in the first place. She then revealed that she went back to India and fought and learned the language.

"And you are going to meet people who are going to laugh at you on the way, whenever you try to speak. That happened to me all the time," she said.

Fatehi further spoke about the challenges she faced while learning Hindi and how people would laugh at her. She said that she spent hours and months with her Hindi diction coach and he would uplift her, saying she was so good.

However, whenever she would go to an audition and they would know she is not Indian. They asked her whether she would be able to say the lines in Hindi. When Nora tried, they would laugh during the take and high-five each other.

"It feels like the minute the door's opening, it is closing again. That is what I went through for five years constantly. If it was not the language, it was the fact that I'm not Indian," concluded Nora.