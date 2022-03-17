Vijay Varma is the actor to watch out for in 2022. With an already impressive lineup in place, the super talented star just recently announced a new project with Sujoy Ghosh where he will be seen sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.



Talking about the same, Vijay said, "I am so excited this announcement is finally out. I had been waiting to tell the world about it because not only is the script so amazing but also the kind of team I get to work with. Starting with Sujoy Ghosh, having him as your director is an honor in itself and then to share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan is really exciting."

He added, "I have admired her work for a long time and I'm definitely really looking forward to this journey together. And Jaideep and I have been long-time buddies so I'm really glad we finally get to come on board together too."

He will also be reuniting with Alia Bhatt for their next, 'Darlings', only this time opposite her.

The actor's list of upcoming projects includes 'Hurdang' and a web series 'Fallen'.