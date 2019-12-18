I go with my instinct
Mumbai: For nine years, he has lived Chulbul Pandey in what he calls is a "parallel existence". If the maverick cop of planet Dabangg defines Salman Khan's superstardom more than any of his other screen avatars, the actor has now opted to become a part of the creative process driving Chulbul's mojo.
"Working on a popular character and franchise is not that easy. Audiences have certain expectations from the franchise and it is imperative that the next instalment should meet the criteria," says Salman.
Getting into the third Dabangg film happens with an obvious advantage. "It is indeed a benefit that the material has been tested and approved by the audience in the form of appreciation over the past two instalments," explains the actor, about the blockbuster series that has played a big role in taking his stature as a pop icon to an altogether different space.
Enjoying a high that most newcomers only dream of scaling, what is his game-plan for the future? "There is no game-plan, I go with my instinct," he says, with characteristic candour.
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
FMCG players stare at low growth of 9-10% this year18 Dec 2019 5:22 PM GMT
M&A deals number jumps 75% in November; value plunges 48%:...18 Dec 2019 5:19 PM GMT
Markets maintain record run18 Dec 2019 5:16 PM GMT
Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot sign deal for 50-50 merger18 Dec 2019 5:15 PM GMT
India facing 'Great Slowdown', economy headed to ICU:...18 Dec 2019 5:14 PM GMT