I get a lot of love from Bollywood actors: Dwayne

Dwayne Johnson, the popular wrestler-turned-actor known as the Rock, has expressed appreciation for the 'genuine' love he receives from Bollywood actors.

The global star, known for his big-budget action films, told a leading daily: "I get a lot of love from Bollywood actors and I appreciate the love. I see what they post and how they comment. That means a lot to me."

Johnson will next be seen in 'Red Notice', a 'Netflix' action-comedy thriller that is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. The film, also starring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds looks like a fast-paced globe-trotting entertainer.

The film was earlier going to be released by 'Universal Pictures' before 'Netflix' acquired its rights. Chris Diamantopoulos and Ritu Arya also star in the film.

Johnson added, "A lot of times, since they are actors, they could be just acting, but the love that I get from a lot of actors in India is genuine. I feel it, all the way, over here. I love the energy and the love from India has been unbelievable over the years. By the way, I was tracking this love when I was wrestling in WWE because wrestling is very big in India."

The Rock also showered praise on his 'Red Notice' co-star Reynolds: "He is genuinely funny and a witty guy with multiple layers to his sense of humour. He brings this awesome fun dynamic between us. We have been friends for a very long time. We started our careers together the same year. We have 20 years behind us and our chemistry worked and people will get to see it in 'Red Notice' as well."