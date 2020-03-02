I find it interesting
Alison on playing She-Hulk
London: Actor Alison Brie says she find the idea of playing Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk in the upcoming Disney Plus series "interesting".
There were rumours that Marvel Studio wants to cast "an Alison Brie-type" for 'She-Hulk' series and fans on social media have been asking 'why not just cast Brie?'
"I didn't realise it was such a trending thing, but I woke up to a lot of Instagram posts of side-by-side pictures of myself and She-Hulk. Which I just thought, cool.' Seriously, I found it very exciting because for years I've auditioned for the Anne Hathaway-type or the Zooey Deschanel-type.
"I was very flattered to be my own type for somebody else. I find it interesting," said Brie.
In the comics, attorney Jennifer Walters gained her She-Hulk persona after an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner aka the
Hulk.
