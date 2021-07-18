'I finally have option to say no'

Mumbai: Actor Kriti Kharbanda says she is grateful to have reached a position in her career where she can refuse work that doesn't excite her and rely on her instincts while choosing characters.

Kharbanda debuted in Bollywood in 2016 with 'Raaz: Reboot'- seven years after working in the Telugu and Kannada movie industries.

In an interview, Kharbanda said it has taken her five years and several films to finally afford the luxury of choice and she wants to consciously build her carreer hereon.

"My attempt is to work towards making myself so secure that I have the opportunity and the option to say no and make the right choices, which I probably didn't have a few years ago.

"I have that option today and I am going to make the most of it. I will only do something that truly resonates with me," Kharbanda said.

The actor called learning to say no her "biggest achievement" in the last few years.

Kharbanda said she would earlier struggle with it, unaware how to turn something down without "offending" people.

"But I realised, whatever decision you make, someone, somewhere won't be pleased by it. Today, I have come to accept that someone will be unhappy. But I can't compromise on my happiness to do something to please others.

"The pandemic has also contributed to giving me that perspective. I don't want to spend my time doing things that I don't enjoy," she said.

From the Akshay Kumar-headlined blockbuster 'Housefull 4' to the acclaimed 'Taish' in 2020, the 30-year-old actor said some of her film choices which worked, were a result of listening to her voice and not what people around her dictated.

"There were films I was offered, which a lot of people told me I should do but I had a feeling I should not. When I look back, it turned out in my favour.

"While I should be accepting of the opinions of others, it is the opinion I have of myself that matters the most because I have to live with the choices I make."

The actor will be next seen in romantic-comedy '14 Phere'.

Co-starring Vikrant Massey, the film follows two lovers, Sanjay and Aditi, who lie to their parents about each other's families to get them to say yes for their marriage.

After the release of 'Housefull 4' and Anees Bazmee helmed 'Pagalpanti', the actor wanted to shift gears and feature in films other than comedies. Which is when, Kharbanda came across 14 Phere".