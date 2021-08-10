Hilarie Burton got candid about a very difficult scene she shot while working on 'One Tree Hill'. The actor, who portrayed Peyton Sawyer on the series from 2003 until 2009, co-starred with Chad Michael Murray's Lucas Scott. Burton spoke out about recording a makeout session between Peyton and Lucas on the newest edition of her 'Drama Queens' podcast. She further claimed that during a party, she was ordered to undress Murray as they kissed in his father's bedroom.

As per 'Entertainment Tonight', Burton pointed out they were playing teenagers and shared, "Chad was cool to leave a white tank top underneath his button-up shirt so I was not just kissing his bare body because that is weird. We had all known each other for a couple of months. I was so whacked out about it. They wanted me to kiss down his body, down to his belt. I do not know if you see it, but I had to undo his belt'."

The actor also said that she informed the episode's director that she would only perform two or three takes since doing more would be 'inappropriate'.

"I was crying in my trailer. I'm like, 'I do not want to do this. It feels dirty. It feels like they are trying to sex everything up'."

Burton recalled. "I felt like a prostitute. It was the first moment that I was, like, 'I'm kissing someone for money. I'm getting paid to do this, like, performative thing'. There is a morality thing where you are like, 'Am I a sex worker in a way? Is this 'OnlyFans' in 2003?' "

Burton went on to say how much her co-stars and crew backed her up.

She said, "All the women in the trailer got together and they are like, 'You may feel like you are in this all by yourself, but we are here."

Interestingly, the remarks follow after an open letter written by Burton, Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz, presenters of the 'Drama Queens' podcast and many other women accused 'OTH' creator Mark Schwahn of sexual assault.