Ranveer Singh is one of the finest actors in our industry currently. He has given people so many hits and it would not be wrong to say that he is one of the most bankable actors of Bollywood now.

The actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released sports drama '83'. Fans have loved his performance and everyone has been praising the film and him. Ranveer recently spoke his heart out in an interview with Anupama Chopra and opened up about his 10-year journey in the industry.

Comparing himself to where he started from where he is now, Ranveer Singh said, "I'm a different person now. I'm a different performer from where I started. I have evolved as an artist. I want different things now, I think differently. I approach my work differently. I guess I was struggling for three and a half, four years when I started. I guess, I did not know but it was filling me up with angst. All those experiences, it was imaginably not easy and some harsh lessons learnt along the way and I'm so grateful for that struggle because then now I have that much more value for my opportunities. And after 'Band Baaja Baaraat' I was like 'yeah man I know acting'. But as I went along and started working with people like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who breaks your boundaries and breaks you down so that you can be reborn again, that is one of the things and then there are so many other experiences along the way."

"At some point, 10 years down the line I realised that I do not know anything. I'm scratching the surface of the potential. 10 years in and I feel like I'm only scratching the surface. There is no limit to this craft I have realized. There is no right or wrong way of doing things, there is no good or bad. It is art, it is creativity and it is so infinite and that thought is exciting to me. That means there is a whole universe to explore. It has been a great 10 years. I have worked with the finest directors and I am so happy because Aditya Chopra told me at the start of my career 'when you work with a

director you give them so much of yourself that the next time they think of making a movie they should not be able to think it without you'," he continued.