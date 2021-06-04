'I feel like a failure'

"It was my third marriage," a heartbroken Kim Kardashian told her sisters in the latest episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' as she broke her silence on the reason behind her eventual divorce route with Kanye West.

After lashing out at her family during a Lake Tahoe vacation over cookies, Khloé Kardashian confronted the 40-year-old reality star knowing how her sibling 'has been struggling privately behind the camera about her relationship' via 'US Weekly'.

"It is tough because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger and sometimes you just take things out on something that has nothing to do with what you are going through. It is not the cookies' fault," said Khloé.

During their candid chat, Kim admitted that things between her and the 43-year-old rapper were 'calm' now before Khloé revealed the 'big fight' Kimye had before the trip. The viewers are then shown footage of Kim crying as Kylie Jenner sat next to her with Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner listening in.

"I just honestly cannot do this anymore," Kim stated, asking why she was still 'stuck in this place for years'. She then brought up how her husband 'goes and moves to a different state every year'.

However, she has to be together so that she can raise their children – North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3) and Psalm (2).

"Kanye is an amazing dad and he has done an amazing job," Kim acknowledged while Kourtney tried to pacify her sister and stated that he would still be a good father to their kids if they broke up while also noting how West was 'better without you' in Wyoming.

Reaching her breaking point, Kim let out her frustration about the problems in her and Kanye's marriage as she revealed, "I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to

Wyoming. I cannot do that. He should have a wife who supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I cannot," before concluding, "I feel like a failure. It was my third marriage. Yeah, I feel like a loser. But I cannot even think about that. I want to be happy."