I feel I got lucky: Disha Patani

Bollywood actor Disha Patani is basking in the success of her recent release 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', co-starring Salman Khan. She also completed five years in Bollywood this year. Her debut in the Hindi film industry was with the sports biopic 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', which hit the screens in 2015.

"Time just flew and I am so grateful that I got such amazing opportunities. Each film that I have done is special for me. I feel I just got lucky with everything that I have got and I'm very happy. I had never planned this. I had planned to be an air force pilot and clearly, that is not working," she said.

Sharing a sneak peek into her role from her next thriller 'Ek Villain Returns', the 'Malang' star mentioned, "Fans will get to see a very different side of mine, hopefully! We have shot quite a lot for it but we still have some important parts to can."

Directed by Mohit Suri, 'Ek Villain Returns' also features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

On the work front, Disha Patani will also be seen in 'KTina', wherein she essays the role of a superstitious Punjabi girl.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, this entertainer is being directed by Ashima Chibber.