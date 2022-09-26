I feel blessed to work with Mani garu: Aishwarya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has reunited with her guru, Mani Ratnam, for 'Ponniyin Selvan: I', will be seen essaying a dual role in this period drama. Speaking about reuniting with her guru, the actor shared at a recent event, "I worked in my first film with Mani garu, who is my guru. I regard myself blessed that I got the opportunity to start my journey as an actor working with him. He's the perfect school and the perfect guru."

"I didn't come with any formal training. I just dived in and got to work with him. But experience is the best teacher. It's spiritual and divine. We always talk about the foundation and approach to work, the work ethics and the way you focus on the art and the creativity itself and not the peripherals because that goes with the turf and isn't the focal point in your creative journey. And what better place for me to have begun my approach to my craft than with Mani sir!" she added.

'Ponniyin Selvan: I' features Aishwarya in the role of Nandini, a Pazhuvoor queen and Mandakini Devi.

Speaking about the project, the actor added, "I feel very blessed to have worked with him in 'Iruvar', 'Guru', 'Raavan', 'Ravaanan' and now 'Ponniyin Selvan 1'. 'PS 1' is his dream project. To have the opportunity to be a part of it in itself is any artiste's dream. The entire cast would echo my sentiment that we are humbled, creatively content and regard ourselves privileged that we got to be a part of his dream film."