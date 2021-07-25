I feel blessed: Shruti

On the completion of her remarkable 12 years in Bollywood, actor Shruti Haasan said that she feels blessed and wants to get better every day.

The Bollywood actor had made her Hindi film debut with the film 'Luck', which was released in 2009.

Taking to her 'Instagram' handle, Shruti Haasan penned a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude towards her fans.

"12 years ago today, I had no idea what I was getting into. All I knew was that I like it and I wanted to get better every day and I still feel that way. A lot has changed and for that, I am so grateful. Thank you for all the love and support. I have a special place in my heart for you. I feel blessed truly onwards and upwards every day feels like a new journey has just begun," she wrote.

Along with it, Shruti posted a few pictures of herself from the movie 'Luck'.

Currently, the 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya' star is busy shooting for her web series in Mumbai.