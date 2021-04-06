Top
I feel answerable only to myself
Prachi Desai, who was recently seen in a digital film 'Silence' co-starring Manoj Bajpayee, calls herself 'a secure person and strong-headed' person.

"I am a secure person and strong-headed, which is why when I decided I needed reinvention in terms of the roles that I was doing, I was willing to wait for the right parts," said the 'Rock On 2' star.

She added, "But you cannot know if you will get the roles you want in a year or a month. There have been certain roles that I did in the past with ease and enjoyed playing them too, but they were getting repetitive. So, an actor's charm gets lost then. I knew doing something different was important. I am the queen of my own life and never take any pressure. If I feel answerable, it is only to myself and always for personal reasons."

"Had I let that pressure get to me, I would have agreed to all the offers that came to me. I got many roles with great directors and stories but I felt the role would not benefit me in any way. The roles did not add anything to my career so I would let go of those films. It comes from the space of being strong-minded and knowing what I want. Being in the limelight was not my goal as anyway I shy away from it. I did not socialise a lot and kept my communication limited," she shared.

Desai felt that a girl out of nowhere making it in the entertainment industry is a huge deal.

"I never imagined that in my 12th standard I would be picked to play a lead in a huge daily soap. In two years, I saw the best side of TV which I am eternally grateful for as people remembered me for a long time. Because of that break, I got my debut with 'Rock On!' which was not planned or expected. I have no complaints. I think we should give credit to ourselves for doing one film or 20 films, for making it, our choices, journey and success. I feel it is only the industry and media that decide the level of fame one has as you cannot compare one artist to another. Everyone is different," she stated.

