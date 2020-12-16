'I feared I will remain unknown'

In 2019, Kangana Ranaut and director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, popularly known as Krish, were engaged in a controversy that had made the news. Krish had expressed his displeasure when the 'Panga' star had reportedly claimed to have directed 70% of the period drama 'Manikarnika'. This led to a 'Twitter' brawl between him and Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel.

According to the director, Ranaut had wrongly claimed credit as the director of the movie, after which Krish also accused her of hijacking it.

While opening up on the topic in a show, Krish said that he wanted to speak out one last time. He recalled getting a call for two days after Kangana and her team watched 'Manikarnika'. The director further revealed how he feared being unknown to the world as a storyteller. He ended the show by saying how artists could show something only when given the right opportunities.