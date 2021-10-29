'I don't use 'Baahubali' as visiting card to approach actors'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli says even though he has delivered one of the biggest hits of the Indian cinema with "Baahubali", he doesn't use its success to mount films.

Post 2015's "Baahubali" and its 2017 follow-up, Rajamouli is gearing up for the release of his latest "Rise Roar Revolt" (RRR)".

The Telugu film is headlined by South stars Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr with special appearances by actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

When asked how he managed to bring stars of two different industries together, the filmmaker said he doesn't looks at actors belonging to different regions of the country.

"I stopped looking at actors as South or North, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu or Kannada. I stopped looking at audiences like Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Malayalam. I write the script and look at which actor has the capability or which actor will look best in this part," he told reporters.

Rajamouli, who has worked with some of the biggest stars of the industry said he approaches his actors purely on the strength of his scripts.

"If he is a Malayali then he is a Malayali, if he is a Bengali then that. I just approach the actor and say this is the script and the role that I have. Would you be interested?

"I can't deny the fact that I have 'Baahubali' behind me, that helps me a lot. But I don't go with the visiting card of 'Baahubali'. I go with the visiting card of my script and my characterisation, and that's what helps me," he added.

Rajamouli was speaking at a special event to announce the collaboration between "RRR" and multiplex chain PVR.

"RRR" is scheduled to be released theatrically on January 7, 2022.