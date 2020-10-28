'I don't have an agenda behind it'

After the failure of 'Thugs of Hindostan', Fatima Sana Sheikh is finally breaking a new light on her film journey with not one but two back-to-back releases: Anurag Basu's 'Ludo' and Abhishek Sharma's 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'.

The trailer of 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' had released recently to warm fan reaction. Considering the hot topic raging all over Bollywood and the internet, some even took to the comments section to champion the film for completely being 'nepotism free'. However, Fatima did not agree with a film being rated on a 'nepotism meter'.

"If the film is good, no matter who is in it, people will watch it. If they do not, then you and I are both going to witness this together if there is a change that is going to happen. People are stars because the audience makes them stars. So I do not see the sense in complaining about it. Everyone works hard. A film is not made just by one star but a lot of people. There is the spot boy, the director and you are snatching away their credit from them. Sure you can boycott movies, but what about such people? What if a character actor is making his debut with a star in a film? This will be an injustice on him if you do not watch his film," added the 'Danga' star.

Fatima further said, "Whether you want to watch a film or not, do not have an agenda behind it. If you want to enjoy a film then you should. That is what has been happening for so many years."