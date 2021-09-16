Gabrielle Union recently appeared on 'Good Morning America', where she opened about one of her most popular roles in 'Bring It On'.

Speaking about her iconic character in the film, Union said, "I do think it was a mistake. I was given full range to do whatever I wanted with Isis in 'Bring It On' and I chose respectability and to be classy and take the high road because I felt like that would make her appropriate, the right kind of Black girl. Black girls are not allowed to be angry. Certainly not demonstratively angry and I muzzled her," she shared.

While looking back at the iconic character, Gabrielle added that if she could, she would have 'allowed her full humanity and part of being a full human is the ability to express rage when harmed'.

Explaining further, Union said, "When you do not allow yourself your full range of emotion and you muzzle your own emotions, it allows people to think, 'Maybe what I did was not that bad'. I would have given her all the anger. I had muzzled her and made her this gracious, decent leader and I was still a villain in that movie. I did all that shapeshifting for a character and then I realised I was doing that to myself too. I was not allowing myself the full range of my humanity."