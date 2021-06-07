'I do not feel comfortable doing nudity'

'Game of Thrones' (GoT) star Nathalie Emmanuel recently opened up on the filming features after her role in the highly-acclaimed series.

In a chat on the 'Make it Reign' podcast, the 32-year-old actor talked about the expectations that to date follow her after the end of 'GoT'.

"When I did 'Game of Thrones', I agreed towards certain nude scenes or nudity within the show. But then came the perception from other projects, when the previous role required nudity, that I was just open to doing anything because I did it on that one show," revealed Emmanuel.

She added, "What people did not realise is that I had agreed to terms and specific things for that one particular project and that does not necessarily apply to all projects."

"I have had people challenge me and be like, 'But this part requires that' and I said, 'That is fine if you require that in the part. I do not feel comfortable doing that level of nudity. I will do this amount, you know, I can do this, which I think is necessary for the part,'" she mentioned further.

The Hollywood actor also said, "Frankly, if someone was like, 'Well we need this nudity,' I would be, like, 'Well, thank you very much, I appreciate your interest but that is just not what I feel is necessary for this part and it is a difference of opinion and creative differences and that is fine'."

Nathalie clarified that those situations are rare.

"Nine times out of 10, people are much more solutions-based and want to come to a compromise," she concluded.