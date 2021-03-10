I dealt with suicidal ideations: Demi

Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato cleared up the misconceptions about drug abuse and her struggle with mental health and addiction.

"People think that if people are using drugs or if they are dealing with an eating disorder or self-harm, then they want to die," she said during an interview with Diane Guerrero for an episode on latter's podcast 'Yeah No, I'm Not Ok'.

The 'Glee' star added, "In the same way it almost killed me, it saved my life at times because there were times that I dealt with suicidal ideations."

"I turned to those coping mechanisms because I genuinely was in so much pain that I did not want to die and I did not know what else to do," stated the 28-year-old singer.

During the interview, Lovato also talked about coming to terms with her body while ignoring expectations from her peers in the industry.