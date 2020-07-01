Actor and producer Priyanka Chopra is on road to bringing more 'desi' representation to global television. As per a 'Variety' report, she signed a 'two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal' with 'Amazon Prime Video'.

"As both an actor and producer, I have always dreamt of an open canvas of creative talent coming together from all over the world to create great content irrespective of language and geography'," Priyanka wrote in an 'Instagram' post.

"As a storyteller, my quest is to constantly push myself to explore new ideas that not only entertain, but most importantly, open minds and perspectives. Looking back on my 20 year career, nearly 60 films later, I hope that I'm on my way to achieving that," she added in her post.

'Amazon Studios' head Jennifer Salke told 'Variety', "Priyanka and I bonded over a shared passion for diverse global storytelling. Priyanka is drawn to exciting original content and characters that can resonate globally. We are thrilled to collaborate with her for years to come."

Priyanka already has two 'Amazon' projects she is working on. One is reality dance show 'Sangeet' and other is Anthony and Joe Russo's 'Citadel'.

Because the deal is a global one, Priyanka will get to make content in both English and Hindi languages.

"My 'Amazon' television deal is a global deal, so I can do both Hindi and English languages. I can do whatever language I want," she concluded.