I am very grounded: Eddie

Hollywood star Eddie Murphy said that he is very grounded and spiritual and that these traits reveal his connection with god.

"I am very grounded and spiritual and that is just my connection with God. Being a young person in this business is like you have to navigate through a minefield. There are so many ways you could destroy yourself. A lot of people I have seen destroy themselves," said Murphy on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'.

The actor's assertion came when Barrymore asked him if he had 'avoided some of the pitfalls in life because of spirituality'.

Eddie Murphy further said that his contemporaries such as Michael Jackson, Prince and Whitney Houston had a self-destructive thing.

"The people who came on the scene the same age as I am, they had a self-destructive thing going on. That is my biggest blessing that I got started early and I knew what I wanted to do and I was young and I learned to love myself and never hated myself or beat up myself. I have always been

my biggest fan," Murphy shared.