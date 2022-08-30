I am still new in Hollywood: Priyanka

Multi-hyphenate star Priyanka Chopra is very much aware of her standing in Hollywood. While the global star acknowledges that she has made some significant achievements in India, when it comes to America, she is still a new kid on the block.

During a recent interview with a leading entertainment news portal, Priyanka said, "I am a high-achiever and have always been a high achiever. I am goal oriented. I like challenges, growth, evolution and knowledge. When you combine all these things, there is a lot more that I want to do. If I break it down, I have had an incredibly successful career as an actor in India. I have worked with the best filmmakers and I have done films that I am really proud of. And now I want to be able to, as an actor, create that body of work in the English language that is in America."

Chopra noted that after 10 years of hard work in the US, things seem to be finally looking up for her in Hollywood.

"As an actor, I am still new in Hollywood. After 10 years of working here, I have just about reached the point where I am doing the kinds of roles I want to, where I have the kind of credibility within the industry that I have worked really hard for and where I have trust with the partners that I am working with," she added.

Priyanka forayed into Hollywood with a lead role in the television series 'Quantico' (2015). Later, she appeared in movies such as 'Baywatch', 'Isn't It Romantic' and 'The Matrix Resurrections'. The actor currently has multiple Hollywood projects in the works.