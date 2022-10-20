I am more responsible now: Varun Dhawan

Mumbai: There was a time when he was 'arrogant' but now he is more responsible as an actor, said Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who completed a decade in the movies recently.

Varun made his debut with the 2012 film, 'Student of the Year', which also launched Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra's careers in the movies.

The actor, whose last film 'JuggJug Jeeyo' was a success, said he is enjoying the current phase and is looking forward to the release of his upcoming horror comedy 'Bhediya'.

"I have always kept an ear out to hear what the audience is trying to tell me. It isn't that I have done superb work in every film. I am always trying to grow. There was a time when I thought arrogantly that everything was going fine, so why should I even care what someone is saying? Now, I think I am more responsible. Right now, I want to enjoy success. 'Bhediya' will bring what 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' brought. Because I heard the audience, I did a film like 'Bhediya', worked with a filmmaker like Amar, a producer like Dinesh," Varun told reporters at the 'Bhediya' trailer launch.

Directed by Amar Kaushik of 'Stree' fame, 'Bhediya' follows Bhaskar (Varun), who transforms into a werewolf every full moon night after he is bitten by a mythical wolf. Dinesh Vijan of 'Maddock Films' has produced the movie, which is slated to be released on November 25.

The upcoming film will be a visual treat for the audience, said Varun.

"I feel like Indian cinema is ready for this and we won't settle for less," he added.

The actor also quipped that he has been part of films that had 'cringe-worthy' VFX but lied about their quality during film promotions.

"When I look back, I can see there have been cringe-worthy moments in the VFX. But I was not the one who did the VFX. As an actor, I can try and work with directors and producers who can bring about that change," he said.

'Bhediya' is the third offering in Vijan's horror-comedy universe after 'Stree' (2018) and 'Roohi' (2020).