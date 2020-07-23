With just a single film release, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has proven himself to be a fine exemplary actor. His role in the film 'Gully Boy' as MC Sher, had a major impact on the audience, so much so that the underground rap scene in India was brought to the limelight. After winning over the hearts of the audience, he is to be seen in more films where he will be working with the leading ladies of Bollywood.



The actor, who will be seen next in 'Phone Bhoot', said, "It would be a dream for any newcomer to get the opportunity of working with these beautiful and oh so talented leading ladies. I am glad that I am getting to live my dream."

'Phone Bhoot' is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language horror-comedy-drama film, which is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of 'Excel Entertainment'. The film will see Siddhant along with his co-stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter as 'desi' ghost-busters solving problems related to ghosts.

Siddhant, who has multiple projects in the pipeline, will next be seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. It will be followed by Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Aside from showcasing his brilliant acting in Bollywood, the 'Gully Boy' star had recently released his single titled 'Dhoop', which received immense appreciation from the industry and fans alike.