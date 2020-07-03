I am devastated: Madhuri

The famous choreographer Saroj Khan said goodbye to the world at the age of 71. Saroj Khan died in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest. Actor Madhuri Dixit recently shared a post about Saroj Khan, as well as condolences on the demise of 'Master Ji'.

In her post, Madhuri Dixit told that she has been his companion since the beginning of her journey.

Madhuri Dixit recalled Saroj Khan in her post, writing, "I am devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you. My sincere condolences to the family."

On Instagram, she wrote "I am broken and at utter loss of words. Saroj ji has been a part of my journey since the beginning. She has given me a lot. She taught me something not only dance but more than that. Thinking of this great personal loss, my memories are coming to my mind. My heartfelt condolences are with the family."

Actor Kareena Kapoor also shared a heartfelt tribute for Saroj Khan after the ace Bollywood choreographer died. Kareena and Saroj worked on 'Jab We Met' song 'Yeh Ishq Haaye'.

Kareena shared a picture with Saroj on the hit film's sets and also a clip from the song itself. She wrote how Saroj would tell her to work with her expressions if she cannot dance too well.

"Master ji always told me that 'perrr nahin chala saktiii toh kam se kam face toh chala' (If you can't move your feet, at least move your face). That was what she taught me - to enjoy dancing, smile and smile through the eyes. There can never be another Saroj Khan. Dance and expression can never be the same for us actors and for everyone who loved her. Love you master ji. Till we dance again. RIP."

Kareena added, "It was very difficult to impress her! During the shoot of 'Refugee', Master ji told me 'you don't know how to move your hands and legs, how did you choose to become an actor? You are Karisma's sister.' I told her 'but I don't know how to dance, master ji.' She used to ask me to observe her closely and watch her face when she used to perform an entire song with her expressions. This is the reason why every heroine has become a heroine today only because of master ji. That's all," Kareena said.

"I used to lock myself in the bathroom and practice all of master ji's expressions because my mother always told me, 'if I want to be an actor, I must only watch master ji's songs and see the close-ups of all the heroines'," concluded Kareena.