Mumbai: Producer and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Vikas Gupta said he falls in love with humans irrespective of their gender. As people honour the LGBTQ+ community and celebrate 'Pride Month' this month, Vikas took the opportunity to announce that he is "bisexual".

"I just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with humans regardless of their gender. There are more like me. With pride, I am bisexual. P.S. No more being blackmailed or bullied. Thank you for forcing me to come out," Vikas tweeted.

He also took to 'Instagram' to share a video.

He said, "It has been years of torture and humiliation and hiding my emotions but that has not stopped me from being a good human being who is constantly evolving. Yes I made mistakes and will continue to do so, but I am learning and not repeating them. I will move shed to do better".

He shared further, "My family left me for whatever reason they wanted to give, but I will not bring shame to them by putting details of it. Both Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma have done terrible things, but I will not shame them. Either of what all has happened that caused mud-slinging is what one of them loves. I spoke today because they pushed me to this extent. I will put one last post after both have spoken. To give what is needed for people to know the truth. After which they can do and keep doing what they want to."

As for his mother, he said: "I love you even if you do not love me anymore. My siblings, who I have brought so much shame to, seeing you makes me swell with pride and

my friends who do not find me cool anymore. Thank you for being good to me whenever you were."