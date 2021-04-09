'I am at the right place at the right time'

Actor Arjun Mathur is elated to be among those instrumental in bringing about a change in India's entertainment industry and content.

"I feel lucky that I'm existing at this particular time when everything is changing so much. Right now, I feel I'm at the right place at the right time," he said.

Arjun, who has been a part of the film industry for over a decade, has proved his versatility in being a part of nearly two dozen projects. These include content-driven cinema like 'Luck by Chance', 'Coffee Bloom', 'I Am', 'Brij Mohan Amar Rahe' and many others. But he found the much-needed fandom after playing Karan Mehta in the 'Amazon Prime' web series 'Made in Heaven'.

Arjun, who played a gay character in the 'Amazon Original Series', looked back at the role and said, "This was the third time I was playing a homosexual character. Maybe for a moment I might have thought, 'do I want to do this for the third time?' Maybe other actors should have this opportunity.' But to be honest, the second I finished reading the script, I was not going to let this go. I had to be a part of this. Once you make that decision, there is no reservation left. Then the only intention is to do it as convincingly as you can."

"I never take any pressure even after an 'Emmy' nomination. It is not that I think differently now. I just have to focus on staying truthful to my characters and depict their reality as authentically as I can. That is what has brought me here and that is what will take me wherever else I have to go," he shared.

Hinting about the growth of his character in Made in Heaven's season two, Mathur stated, "I thought in season one, Karan reached one end of my character graph for a resolution or so to speak. But I was completely wrong. It is a lot more personal and deeper character, but it is exciting."