Los Angeles: Captain Marvel actor Brie Larson says she is an introvert, but doesn't hold back when she gets in front of the camera.

That's one of the reasons she connected with her Captain Marvel co-star Lashana Lynch.

"I am an introvert, but I'm super open in scene work. I don't hold back in that, and she doesn't either, so it was a really interesting experience for the both of us. The two of us did a chemistry read together and it was pretty vibe-y from the beginning. Lashana's a badass and really special, so it was easy to connect with her. We were spending so much time together hanging out that we developed a real bond through it," Larson said.

The Oscar-winning Hollywood actor broke the misconception that female superheroes can't hold strong on their own at the box office when her Captain Marvel had a smooth take-off in the superhero universe last year.

The project introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) first standalone, female – franchise title character, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, essayed by Larson. It followed the story of Danvers' journey as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes.

The film, Captain Marvel, joined its superhero counterparts (Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, The Avengers, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Iron Man 3) in the 'billion dollar' club. It will air in India on March 8 this year on Star Movies.