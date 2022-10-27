I am a workaholic: Rakul Preet Singh

Mumbai: From 'Runway 34' to 'Thank God', Rakul Preet Singh featured in five different movies in 2022 and the actor said she has already started thinking about her future projects.

The 32-year-old actor, who also starred in 'Attack: Part 1', 'Cuttputlli' and 'Doctor G' this year, said she wants to explore all kinds of genres in her career.

"There are so many roles that you can play. It is one profession where you can't set a benchmark for yourself, the limit is endless. I want to grow to be limitless. I am hungry for work. I am a workaholic. Five films were released this year and I am thinking about what I am going to do next. I am always in the 'what's next?' mode," Rakul told the top news agency.

Next year, she will star in 'Chhatriwali', 'Indian 2' and also share screen space with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in a romantic comedy, to be directed by Mudassar Aziz.

She added that her choices as an actor have always been influenced by her gut feelings.

"I want to do a film like 'Runway 34', 'Chattriwali' and 'Thank God'. Our profession is beautiful. We can do different kinds of films. I can be versatile. I want to keep getting those opportunities."

As someone who duly reads reviews of critics and fans, Rakul said she takes it all into consideration while signing her next film.

The endeavour is to work according to the taste of the audience, she added.

"I read critics (reviews) and what fans have to say. If it is good feedback, you feel appreciated and if it is critical feedback, you will want to improve. It all also depends on what comes to you and you choose from what you get."

'Thank God' reunites Rakul with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn for the third time.