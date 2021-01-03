I am a huge fan of Hansal Mehta's work: Nushrat

Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha is still enjoying her success and people's appreciation for her role in Hansal Mehta's 'Chhalaang', which also featured Rajkummar Rao and she cannot wait to collaborate with the director again.

"I am a huge fan of Hansal sir's work. Be it 'Shahid' or 'Citylights', his way of storytelling and direction has always left me awestruck. I was on cloud nine when I found out that he would be directing 'Chhalaang'. He guided me throughout

the process of the shoot

and nurtured me as an actor. If given a chance, I would work with him

again in the blink of an eye," replied the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' star.

On the work front, Nushrat will be next seen in 'Hurdang' opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma.