Mumbai: Sidharth Malhotra said the success of 'Shershaah' has 'charged him up' for his future projects as he now feels more confident about his instincts as an artiste.

Malhotra, who was tasked with playing the war hero, is touched by the unprecedented love of the audience coming his way for 'Shershaah'.

"I always wanted my work to speak for itself, for people to connect with my character and feel something. That is the intention, the passion for filmmaking I have. 'Shershaah' has changed people's impression towards my creative choices and instincts," he said.

He added, "It just makes it easy for me. If tomorrow, I have a creative suggestion the makers will possibly consider and give it more weight than before."

Hailed by many as the actor's career-best, the film's success tastes sweeter as Malhotra was deeply invested in bringing the story to life for the last five years.

The actor said though there were moments of 'emotional pressure' during the film's making, he is glad the makers believed in his calibre.

"It gives you a great sense of validation that your instincts were not wrong. Now we can say all the decisions we made were in the correct direction. It is satisfying, emotional and I feel extremely blessed. It charges me up for future projects and that this is the level of passion and dedication that I need to put in all my films to get this kind

of response," he admitted.