H'wood publicity firms demand changes in Golden Globe Awards

More than 100 Hollywood publicity firms made the demands of 'explicit plans and timeline for transformational change' in the way the 'Hollywood Foreign Press Association' (HFPA) conducts one of the world's most coveted award shows 'The Golden Globes'.

"As publicists, we collectively represent the vast majority of artists in the entertainment industry. We call on the HFPA to swiftly manifest profound and lasting change to eradicate the longstanding exclusionary ethos and pervasive practice of discriminatory behavior, unprofessionalism, ethical impropriety and alleged financial corruption endemic to the HFPA, funded by 'Dick Clark Productions', 'MRC', 'NBC Universal' and 'Comcast'," read the joint statement issued by the Hollywood publicist collective.

"In the last decade, our industry has faced a seismic reckoning and begun to address its failure to reflect and honor the diversity of our community, yet we have witnessed no acceptance of responsibility, accountability or action from the HFPA, even as systemic inequity and egregious behavior are allowed to continue. We collectively and unequivocally agree that transformative change in your organisation and its historical practices is essential and entirely achievable," added the collective.

Publicists also announced that they will take steps to cut off HFPA's access to their sprawling clientele.

The HFPA came under fire after it announced this year's nominations for 'Golden Globes' in movies, television shows and music. The nominations left many scratching their heads after some of last year's best works failed to get recognition from the group of just about 90 members. Especially the subbing of some of the high-quality work by black actors and filmmakers like Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' and Michaela Coel's 'I May Destroy You' angered many critics and cinephiles alike.

"While we stand ready to support your good faith efforts, please know that anything less than a transparent, meaningful change will result in immediate and irreparable damage to the relationship between our agencies, our clients and the HFPA," the statement concluded.