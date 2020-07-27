H'wood icon Olivia dies at the age of 104

Paris: Hollywood icon Olivia de Havilland is no more. The two-time Oscar winner died peacefully in her sleep. She was 104 and she died of natural causes at home in Paris where she had been residing for over 60 years, her publicist Lisa Goldberg announced.

"Olivia de Havilland was a mainstay of Hollywood's golden age and an immeasurable talent. Here is to a true legend of our industry," the 'Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' wrote on its verified 'Twitter' account.

A private funeral was arranged, according to a report in 'hollywoodreporter.com'.

The Japan-born British-American actor had an active career in films for over five decades from 1935 to 1988, during which time she appeared in 49 feature films. She was considered one of the leading stars of Hollywood's golden age. Her mother was the late English actor Lilian Fontaine and her sister, late Joan Fontaine, was also a major Hollywood star of the era and an Oscar winner.

De Havilland rose to stardom featuring opposite Hollywood action superstar of the era, Errol Flynn, in several swashbuckling hits of the 1930s. Her most prominent roles in that early phase were in 'Captain Blood' (1935) and 'The Adventures of Robin Hood; (1938). In all, she worked with Flynn in around eight big films and the duo became the most saleable on-screen pair of their time.

She made her mark in genres as varied as historicals, rom-coms, Westerns, film noir and psychological horror ('Hush...Hush, Sweet Charlotte'). Her most notable roles were in films of the drama genre, such as 'In This Our Life' (1942), 'The Snake Pit' (1948) and 'Light in the Piazza' (1962).