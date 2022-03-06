Human Catastrophe COVID-19: Reflecting artist's torments

After getting the entire city of Delhi to eulogies over his elephant installation 'Heaven and Earth' at 'iSculpt 3' at the 'India International Centre', artist Neeraj Gupta's latest unveiling is a small, curious and quaint sculpture created out of driftwood and logs, entitled 'Human Catastrophe'.



An animated creation of angst-ridden limbs and evocations, this sculpture at IHC's open space is a heady creation that is a signature of an artist's torment and tribulations faced during the pandemic.

Delhi Art Society's president and eminent artist Neeraj Gupta, in a recent interview, stated: "The sculpture depicts the immeasurable grief and human suffering the world saw through this Coronavirus pandemic. The sheer scale of deaths, destruction and suffering made a significant socio-political disturbance and turned humanity into a heap of skeletons during the peak. It is this overwhelming sentiment of seeing one grief-stricken and scarred and the almost unthinkable impact of the mass deaths, widespread grief and untold sorrow that humanity faced is represented through this work."

The human body is central to how people understand facets of identity such as gender, sexuality, race and ethnicity. This work has many facets - it embodies all kinds of emotions, upheavals, and tragedies in the wake of the pandemic.

What: Sculpture exhibition 'Human Catastrophe COVID-19' by artist Neeraj Gupta

When: Till March 15

Where: India Habitat Centre's open space, Lodhi Road Near Airforce Bal Bharati School, Lodhi Road, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi - 110003