Hudson makes TV debut with Truth Be Told 2

Hollywood star Kate Hudson is making her debut on the small screen as she teams up with Octavia Spencer to star in the highly-anticipated second season of Apple TV+'s 'Truth Be Told'. In the series, which just released its first trailer, Kate reaches out to the 51-year-old 'Oscar' winner to help her find out who killed her husband.

The plot of the second season two reads, "In season two, investigative reporter turned true-crime podcaster Poppy Parnell (Spencer) dives into a new case that deeply involves her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Hudson). As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test. In addition to Hudson, joining the sophomore season are series regulars Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge and Mychala Faith Lee. Returning cast includes Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Tami Roman and Katherine LaNasa."

Created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and produced by 'Hello Sunshine', the series has executive producers like Octavia Spencer, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for 'Hello Sunshine'; Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for 'Chernin Entertainment' and Mikkel Nørgaard.