Hritik's mother test COVID-19 positive

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently quarantined at home as per the statement of filmmaker-husband Rakesh Roshan.

After a report suggested that Pinkie had contracted the virus, Rakesh confirmed the news by saying, "She is asymptomatic and doing home quarantine."

Pinkie Roshan, who turned 67 on October 22, took to 'Instagram' to share a photo of the birthday surprise organised by her family. The photo showed a huge cut-out of 'P' made of flowers and ornamented with balloons.

"My family brings in my birthday with this surprise at my door," Pinkie captioned the picture.