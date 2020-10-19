Hrithik turns game character

Hrithik Roshan, who rightfully established himself as an action hero in Bollywood got himself a game character named Jai modelled on him. The actor unveiled the teaser of the game, titled 'Garena Free Fire', in which he can be seen firing his gun in an animated avatar.

Sharing the teaser, the 'War' star wrote, "I'm super stoked to present to you my next onscreen venture. Catch me in action on the battle royale game as an in-game character! Thank you 'Garena Free Fire' for this unique opportunity. Download and join me as Jai to be the hero." He had played a character called Jai in the 2010 film 'Kites'. However, it does not seem to be related to the game.

Hrithik's Bollywood colleagues, including Tiger Shroff, Farah Khan and Abhishek Bachchan liked the teaser.

Hrithik was last seen in Siddharth Anand's action-thriller 'War'. It also starred another action specialist of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff. The movie, the highest-grossing film of 2019, minted over Rs 475 crore worldwide.

In fact, director Siddharth was competing with none other than another action film starring Hrithik. The filmmaker said, "My competition was the action in 'Bang Bang!' There was very radical stuff that we did in 'Bang Bang!' and I wanted to give audiences a little more than that."