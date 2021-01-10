Hrithik to star with Deepika in upcoming film 'Fighter'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan made the announcement that his new project will feature Deepika Padukone as the leading lady. On his birthday (January 10), the 'Krrish' star posted a glimpse of the film.

"I'm presenting a glimpse of the Marflix vision as Fighter! I'm also looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional Deepika Padukone. All are buckled up for this Siddharth Anand joyride," the actor had posted.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the makers are planning to release this action entertainer on September 30, 2022.

Hrithik's last appearance on the big screen was the 2019 release 'War'. On the other hand, Deepika is currently working on Shakun Batra's next untitled directorial and will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer-'Pathan'. She had also signed on the dotted line for an epic saga co-starring Prabhas.