Hrithik to play double roles in 'Krrish 4'

Hrithik Roshan, who is known for his superhero franchise 'Krrish' is all set to play double roles in the upcoming film 'Krrish 4'.

According to a report, the 'Bang Bang' star will play the roles of both superhero and also of a villain. Filmmaker and father Rakesh Roshan will also bring back Jaadu and Rohit in the fourth part.

"Hrithik will not only play the main hero but also the main villain in 'Krrish 4'. The story has been conceptualised in such a way that both the superhero and the supervillain's role has been modelled on the superstar. It is Hrithik vs Hrithik in the finale," said a source.

In the past, Rajinikanth starrer 'Robot 2.0' had seen this concept with the superstar playing both antagonist and the protagonist in the film.