Hrithik summoned to testify against Kangana

Hrithik Roshan will appear before the Mumbai crime branch today to record his statement in a case that he had registered against 'Queen' star Kangana Ranaut in 2016 involving an exchange of emails between the two.

In 2016, the 'Krrish' star had filed a complaint alleging that someone impersonating him was emailing Ranaut from a bogus email identity. She had then claimed that the identity was provided to her by him and they had been communicating through the same id till 2014. The emails were allegedly sent in 2013 and 2014.

In the same year, Hrithik had also sent a legal notice to her after she had referred to him as a silly ex. However, he had denied having any kind of relationship with Ranaut.

Roshan had then claimed that Ranaut had been sending him hundreds of absurd emails. In 2016, the Cyber Cell had also taken Roshan's laptop and phone for investigation.

Roshan had further accused Ranaut of harassing him by sending him hundreds of emails. Following an initial probe, police recorded her statement after concluding that

the emails were allegedly sent from her id. However, the 'Panga' star denied sending emails to Roshan.