Hrithik pens an encouraging note to Aryan

Hrithik Roshan penned an emotional note for superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case and said the tough times will only make him stronger.

The NCB busted a drugs party onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and arrested Aryan and seven others on October 3. The 23-year-old was remanded to the custody of the NCB till October 7.

Roshan, who has been a good friend of Shah Rukh, took to 'Instagram' and posted a letter addressed to Aryan.

"My dear Aryan, life is a strange ride. It is great because it is uncertain. It is great because it throws you curveballs, but God is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amid the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now," wrote Roshan.

The 47-year-old actor said Aryan should hold on to all his emotions - anger, confusion, helplessness - and allow himself to just be. "The very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff. The kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough," his note read further.

It also mentioned, "Mistakes, failings, victories and success are all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all."

"They are your gifts. Trust me. In a time when you connect the dots, I promise you it is going to make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your tomorrow," he said.

He added, "And tomorrow is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go through the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light within."