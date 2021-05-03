Hrithik donates Rs 11 lakh to 'Help India Breathe'

Hrithik Roshan came forward to help India fight against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 'War' star contributed 15,000 dollars (approximately Rs 11.10 lakh) towards a fundraiser started by international author and podcaster Jay Shetty.

Jay started the fundraiser 'Help India Breathe' to raise one million to help India procure resources to fight against the Coronavirus. Taking to his 'Instagram' handle, Jay revealed that Hrithik joined international stars Will and Jada Smith, Ellen DeGeneres, Brendon Burchard, Camila Cabello and others to contribute towards the fund. The Smith family donated 50,000 dollars; Ellen contributed 59,000 dollars and Shawn and Camila individually donated 50,000 dollars and 6000 dollars.

Several Bollywood stars had also come forward to dedicate their social media account to amplify resources, including finding hospital beds and oxygen supplies. These include Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt. Sonu Sood had been involved in relief efforts since the beginning of the pandemic.