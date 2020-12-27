Hrithik all set to make his OTT debut

War' star Hrithik Roshan is all set to make his way into the world of OTT platform. According to a report, he had been in talks with streaming platform 'Disney+ Hotstar' for a massive project.

The report mentioned that the deal was materialised and Hrithik will be seen in the adaptation of 'The Night Manager'. It further stated that the actor will begin shooting for the same in the month of March 2021. He will be seen as a luxury hotel night manager and former Indian soldier who gets recruited as a government agent.

A source also revealed that screenwriter-turned-director Sandeep Modi will direct Hrithik Roshan in the digital debut. Apart from this, the Bollywood actor also bagged the Hindi remake of Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. Earlier, it was Aamir Khan who was supposed to be a part of this film. However, a few reports suggested that he had backed out of the project. Saif Ali Khan will also be a part of it.